iPhone 15 launch date rumored for September 13 — Here is what we know so far

September has always been a special time for all iPhone enthusiasts since that is when Apple announces the next generation of iPhones every year. From the looks of it, this year should be no different.

Rumours suggest that this year, Apple could host its event on September 13, which also makes sense since the company usually makes the announcement on the second Tuesday (sometimes Wednesday).

According to 9To5Mac, major mobile carriers in the US have told their employees to not take leave on the said day “due to a major smartphone announcement”. Now, this in no way suggests that they’re talking about the iPhone 15 series but the timing seems more than just a coincidence.

Going by Apple’s history, if it does decide to announce the new iPhone lineup on September 13, the smartphone should be available for pre-order on September 15 and possibly be on open sale on September 22.

For context, the Apple event was held on September 7 last year and the pre-orders for all iPhone 14 models except the iPhone 14 Plus began on September 9 with the official release in stores on September 16. The sales for iPhone 14 Plus started on October 7 due to supply issues.

Despite speculation that the iPhone 15 Pro models might also be delayed due to supply chain difficulties, Apple is believed to be on track with its shipments . Bloomberg also reported earlier last month that Apple is asking suppliers to produce about 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, roughly in line with the previous year.

Wall Street analyst Dan Ives believes that around 250 million people using older iPhones could upgrade to the iPhone 15 this year along with the people who upgrade regularly.

Apple is expected to bring major upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro models, including a Type-C port for charging, along with up to a $200 hike in the price this year.