What to expect from Apple’s big iPhone 14 event tomorrow

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Apart from the iPhone 14, the tech giant is expected to launch a series of other products in its first in-person event in two years.

Tech giant Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. This will be the company’s first in-person after two years as the last two iPhone launches were virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Apple ‘Far Out’ event will be live streamed on the official Apple website and official YouTube channel.

Apple sent out invites earlier this month, sporting a galaxy formed into the Apple logo and the words ‘Far Out.’ This may have some hidden clues hinting at satellite functioning or other thematic designs as in the past Apple’s event names were related to the updates of the devices. Apart from the iPhones, Apple is expected to launch a series of other products as well. Here is what to expect from tomorrow’s Apple ‘Far Out’ event.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max

The most-anticipated products are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max which will be launched at tomorrow’s event. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to replace the mini line up bringing the big screen experience to the standard models.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to get a slightly improved version of the existing A15 chip, an upgraded battery and an upgraded front-facing camera.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple is also expected to announce the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These models are expected to get the biggest design update, moving to a pill-shaped cut-out at the top of the display and ditching the notch.

The Pro models are also expected to get the A16 bionic processors, a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens (up from 12-megapixels), an improved ultra-wide angle lens with larger pixels, and maybe a new telephoto lens with a longer zoom.

Expected price

It is expected that the iPhone 14 series will get a price bump of up to $100. Therefore, the expected price of new iPhones in India could be Rs 1,25,525 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max while the iPhone 14 Pro could start around Rs 1,14,011. The other iPhone 14 Plus/Max may start at around Rs 85,000 and the basic iPhone 14 could be priced around Rs 77,000, as per a Financial Express report.

ALSO READ: Apple could bring back battery percentage indicator with iPhone 14 Pro

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch 7’s successor, Apple Watch 8 series is likely to follow the same design with an upgraded screen. Apple is likely to add a new body temperature sensor to help with fertility and sleep tracking. The other features are expected to remain the same as the previous version.

Apple Watch Pro

The biggest Apple announcement apart from the iPhones could be a new high-end Apple Watch Pro model with a bigger screen, extra durability, and more physical controls.

It's rumoured that the Apple Watch Pro will be a rugged model that is suitable for extreme sports.

Apple Watch SE 2

A third Apple Watch is also rumoured to be coming at the ‘Far Out’ event. This is expected to be the second-generation Apple Watch SE. The model may feature the same design as the Watch Series 8 but sacrifice features like the body temperature sensor.

ALSO READ: Your Apple device may be prone to hacking if not updated

AirPods Pro

Apple's original AirPods Pro are long overdue for an update. There have been plenty of rumours about the new AirPods Pro that may eliminate the stem entirely. Rumours also suggest that they are offering health monitoring features.

Other items

Apple may also announce a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip as a 10th-generation entry-level iPad.

Apple may release the final builds of the iOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.

It may release a trailer for Ted Lasso season 3 and maybe even a release date for the Apple TV+ hit show.