Apple releases new iOS 16 update to fix camera shaking bug, other issues in iPhone 14 Pro

By Pihu Yadav

Apple has released a new update — iOS 16.0.2 — that addresses a variety of bugs for users, including the iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking bug.

The new update comes two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, and it follows iOS 16.0.1, an update made available to iPhone 14 owners on launch day, reports MacRumors .

The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16, the report said.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 16.0.2 addresses several bugs impacting the iPhone 14 models and other iPhones running iOS 16.

“This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced”

Earlier this week, some iPhone 14 Pro users complained about the camera unit shaking and making loud, grinding noises while using third-party camera apps. The new update addresses the issue and fixes a bug that led to repeated copy and paste popups. It also resolves a problem causing the display to going blank during setup.

The report also said that Apple confirmed that this was not normal behaviour and that apps are not supposed to ask for permission to access the clipboard with every single paste attempt. The issue has already been addressed in the iOS 16.1 beta.

Other than the said issue in iPhone 14 Pro devices, it fixes an issue that caused some iPhone X, XR, and iPhone 11 models with replaced displays to become unresponsive after updating to iOS 16.

All of these bugs were found shortly after the new iPhones launched, the report said. The camera vibration issue is one of the more serious bugs as it causes the rear camera to shake uncontrollably when filming a video on apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.