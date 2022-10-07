Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 72,990 on sale: Where to buy

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale in India, today and with festive offers of Apple, the phone would cost less than Rs 1 lakh

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available on sale around the world including in India for Rs 72,990. The larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 model can be purchased by HDFC and American Express credit card holders on sale. According to the Apple store, HDFC and AmEx credit card holders can avail instant savings of Rs 7,000 on all orders above Rs 41,900. The iPhone 14 Plus is the most affordable 6.7-inch screen iPhone, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,990 in India.

iPhone 14 Plus price and offer details

The price of iPhone 14 Plus in India starts at Rs 89,900 for the base variant of 128GB storage. The larger 256GB and 512GB storage variants cost Rs 99,900 and Rs 119,900, respectively.

The smartphone comes in midnight, purple, starlight, blue, and red colour options. Customers can buy the device from the Apple website, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and all authorised Apple retail stores.

This festive season, Apple is offering flexible ways to pay for the device. HDFC Bank credit card and American Express card users can avail 7 percent instant savings of up to Rs 7,000 across products including the iPhone 14 Plus. Further, potential customers can buy the device on no cost EMIs.

Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with screen size upgrade sporting the 6.7-inch display OLED display. There are no technical differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as both phones are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera with 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens camera. Apple also claims that the iPhone 14 has the best battery life on an iPhone.