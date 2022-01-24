Apple iPhone 14: Likely India price, features, specs and all we know so far

Apple is preparing for the launch of its flagship third-generation iPhone SE along with iPad Air 5 which is expected to run on the new A15 processor. The launch event could take place in March or April, which is why rumours about the upcoming iPhone 14 have also started floating on the internet.

Going by the reports, the new iPhone 14 could feature hardware upgrades, a front-facing punch-hole camera, and a completely revamped design.

Availability and features

The iPhone 14 is anticipated to be showcased during Apple's fall event, which generally takes place in September, based on prior launch events of the Cupertino-based tech giant.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to include four devices -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The 120Hz display feature, however, is expected to be found only in the Pro models. A 48-megapixel primary camera could be another noteworthy change in the iPhone 14 series.

The upcoming iPhone 14 series has the potential to become one of the most compelling iPhone line-ups. But that will only happen if the leaks prove to be correct. Apple is also expected to discontinue the iPhone Mini series and replace it with a full-size iPhone.

As per a leaked design, the iPhone 14 could feature a single centred punch-hole camera which indicates that Apple may do away with its notch design.

The leak also reveals a titanium frame with rounded volume buttons that appear to have taken inspiration from the iPhone 4.

Apple has also not confirmed the exact names of the phones that will be launched under the new iPhone 14 series.

Pricing

The iPhone 14 could be priced at Rs 60,000 in Indian market, which is identical to the company's iPhone 13 model. However, according to recent leaks, iPhone 14 Pro, the Pro and Pro Max models could see a price hike of more than Rs 7,000. The two phones could be priced around Rs 82,000 and Rs 90,000, respectively, according to LeaksApplePro.