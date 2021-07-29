Apple iPhone 13 series may launch in September; details here

The much-awaited iPhone 13 Pro Max is speculated to be launched in India in September at a starting price of Rs 89,990. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives mentioned it could be launched in the third week of September.

There is a high probability of Apple offering a 1 TB storage option for this model, an upgrade over the existing 512GB storage. The iPhone 13 range could have four models -- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini.

All iPhone 13 models are expected to have Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanning technology only available in iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max, as per Wedbush Securities. Contradicting Wedbush, market research firm TrendForce said the LiDAR sensors would be limited to the Pro models only in the iPhone 13 series.

Wedbush Securities remained buoyant over the fact Apple’s production and supply chain is running smoothly. The iPhone 13 series may touch 90 to 100 million units compared to the iPhone 12 series that touched 80 million units in production which was also confirmed by Bloomberg.

Features and specifications

The new model will come with 6GB RAM + 64 GB, 6GB RAM +128 GB and 6GB RAM +256 GB internal storage options. Apple may launch the model in Black, Pearl and Sunset Gold.

It will run on the iOS v14 operating system with 3850 mAh battery. The powerful Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) processor allows seamless performance while accessing multiple apps and playing graphics games too.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a single camera on the rear and might include Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus Camera. In the front, it will sport a 12 MP camera for selfies and video chats. The display of this new model is rumoured to be 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 Pixels.

It may also have sensors such as Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass and Gyroscope.