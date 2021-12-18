Apple iPhone 13 price at Rs 60,455 after Rs 19,445 discount; how to get deal on Flipkart Big Saving Days

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 may not come with a special discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, but there is still a way you can get nearly Rs 20,000 off the smartphone with additional offers.

E-commerce platform Flipkart is offering a curation of deals on various product segments during the Big Saving Days sale from December 16 to 21. The highlight of the Flipkart sale is the heavy discounts on smartphones.

The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 on Flipkart. One can avail a 5 percent discount on iPhone 13 if purchased with the Flipkart-branded Axis Bank credit card. The 5 percent translates to a Rs 3,995 rebate, which brings down the price of the phone to Rs 75,905.

Next, the buyer can also get a discount of Rs 15,450 by exchanging an old smartphone. With full benefits, the price of the iPhone 13 will come down to Rs 60,455, saving up to Rs 19,445 through the Flipkart sale.

However, the discount varies depending on the phone exchanged. For the Apple iPhone 12, the platform shows an exchange value of Rs 13,900 and Rs 14,150 for the iPhone 12 Pro. The exchange value is Rs 14,400 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For an Mi10 smartphone, the exchange value is around Rs 10,500, while for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the value is approximately Rs 14,350. To get the best value on the exchange offer, the buyer will have to key in the unique IMEI number of the phone.

Apple's latest 5G smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and A15 Bionic chipset. The model has a 12MP dual rear camera set up and a front camera of 12MP. The 128 GB variant is a dual sim smartphone that is dust and water resistant. Powered by iOS 15, the phone runs on a 3240 mAh battery that claims to be able to play movies for 18 hours. iPhone 13 was launched in September this year.

Also read: