Apple iPhone 13 may let users call and text without cellular network; here's how

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 13 series next month and the phones may come with new cellular radio technology. The devices are set to bring features like enhanced 5G capabilities, a Face ID that could recognise your face even if you are wearing a mask and foggy glasses, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and a higher refresh rate.

As per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the device could feature the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode which will allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G cellular coverage.

LEO satellites are located in a lower orbit and are known to enable access to the internet. The best-known user of this technology is Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service.

Kuo explained that the phone will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. He added that the company is optimistic about the trend of satellite communications and had set up a team for research and development of technologies related to it some time ago. The LEO satellite communication mode could work in iPhone13 as they will come with Qualcomm’s customised baseband chip which will allow users to make phone calls and send messages even when they do not have a 4G or 5G coverage.

The company could very well become the first brand to use this technology. In fact, some reports suggest that many brands are working on it, but they will have to wait till 2022 as Qualcomm’s X65 baseband chip will launch only at that time. At present, this technology is not available in India. However, it is possible that in future it might work in India, but there is no clarity about it.

Also read