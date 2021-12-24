Apple iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs 61,900; How to get deal on Vijay Sales

Apple iPhone 13 is the latest iteration of the brand's signature smartphone, and can be available at just Rs 61,900 at Vijay Sales. Vijay Sales, a leading Indian electronics retail store chain, has announced several offers on all Apple products in celebration of the 1st Apple Day campaign.

The company is offering discounts on Apple devices like the iPhone line-up, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. The sale begins from December 24 and will be on till December 31. Customers can avail the deals from VijaySales.com as well as the 110 plus retail locations of the company.

For the iPhone 13 , which starts retailing at a price of Rs 79,900, the company has offered a discount of Rs 4,000 for an offer price of Rs 75,900. On top of that, Vijay Sales offers Rs 6,000 cashback when using an HDFC Bank card. Apple fans can also exchange their old devices for an even better deal. If the device bought for exchange has at least Rs 5,000 exchange value, then Vijay Sales will add on another Rs 3,000 as discount. This adds up to a total discount of Rs 18,000, making it possible to buy the iPhone 13 at just Rs 61,900.

The prices of other models of iPhones, without taking into account any exchange discount, are as follows — iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 60,400; iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,08,900; iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,18,400; iPhone 11 starts at Rs 43, 400 and iPhone 12 starts at Rs 56,200.