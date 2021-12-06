Apple iPhone 12 just for Rs 39,949: How to buy on Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal sale

Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal sale has brought a great opportunity for those looking to buy iPhone 12. During the sale, which concludes today, shoppers can save about Rs 10,000 on the purchase of iPhone 12 64GB and 128GB variants. However, the 256GB variant of the device is not available on the e-commerce platform.

While the original price of the iPhone 12 64GB is Rs 65,900, it is being sold on the platform at Rs 55,999. Similarly, the iPhone 12 128GB — which originally costs Rs 70,900 — can be bought for Rs 61,999 on Flipkart during the sale.

ALSO READ | ICICI Bank shares weak despite upbeat management and analyst commentary

So the iPhone 12 64GB variant will cost Rs 39,949.

Besides, users of Canara Bank credit and debit cards will receive a 10 percent instant discount. Additionally, they will also be given EMI payment — Rs 2,119 per month — options. The device, though, is not available on zero down payment.

The 64GB and 128GB variants of the iPhone 12 were available in red and blue colours on Flipkart at the time of writing this report. It was unavailable in black.

Sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display, the iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's proprietary A14 Bionic chipset. It features a dual-camera arrangement at the rear, with two 12MP sensors capable of shooting 4K videos.

For selfies, it has a 12MP camera and Face unlock sensors. The 5G device is dust and water-resistant as well and comes with an IP68 grade.