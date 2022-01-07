Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11 discount deals on Flipkart, Amazon; check details

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, owes much of its success to its wildly popular line of smartphones. But the prices of Apple’s iPhone can often be out of reach for many. The company has now announced price cuts for its iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11 line-up. The discounts on these devices are already live on e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart.

The price cuts follow the release of the new iPhone 13 line-up. While the exact prices differ on e-commerce platforms based on their colour, here is how much Apple’s last two generations of iPhone are going to cost.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 will now be available starting from Rs 59,999 on Flipkart and Rs 63,900 on Amazon for the base 64GB storage variant. The higher storage 128GB variant is going to be available for Rs 70,900 and Rs 64,999 on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. The base model of the phone is available for Rs 65,900 on the Apple India website, with the prices of the 128GB and 256GB models being set at Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 Mini

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini is now available at a price of Rs 49,999 on Amazon. The model’s price fluctuates depending on colours, as the same model and configuration can cost you nearly Rs 10,000 more. The green colour 64GB variant costs Rs 59,900 on Amazon, more expensive than the cost of the 128GB variant which is available at Rs 54,999 for certain colours. iPhone 12 Mini is available at a price of Rs 59,900, Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900 for the 64GB, the 128 GB and the 256GB models on Apple India’s website.

Read Also | Apple starts production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

iPhone 11