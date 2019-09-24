Technology
Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro nearly 'out of stock' on Amazon, Flipkart
Updated : September 24, 2019 09:10 AM IST
A few last units of iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) for Rs 1,23,900 were still available on Amazon India and on Flipkart.
The smartphones are set to go on sale in India on September 27.
