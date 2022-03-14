Apple iOS15.4 roll-out next week: Unlock iPhone with face mask on; and lots else

After announcing the arrival of its latest operating system at the ‘Peek Performance’ event, tech giant Apple will let iPhone users update their smartphones with iOS15.4 from next week, reported Cnet. iOS15.4, as the name suggests, is the fourth upgrade of iOS15, which was launched with iPhone13 in September 2021.

Notably, the latest version of iOS15 will come preloaded on the green iPhone13, iPhone13 Pro, and the latest iPhoneSE. People with compatible iPhones will be able to get the latest iOS for free.

Apple has released five beta versions of its latest iOS, which introduced features like gender-neutral voice option for Siri, the much-awaited Universal Control, AirTag anti-stalking alerts and Face ID updates.

What is the long-awaited Universal Control feature?

Universal Control will let you use other devices as second screens to seamlessly shift content from one gadget to the other. This feature basically allows you to move your content across all Apple devices. Universal Control, according to the Cnet report, was originally scheduled to go live last fall, but was delayed to spring. It is now part of iOS15.4 beta, and will soon be available when the final version of iOS15.4 becomes public.

Upgraded Face ID to work with masks

The upgraded Face ID feature in iOS15.4 is expected to let you unlock your iPhone with your mask on. You may need to hold your phone in a certain angle when using Face ID with your mask on, or even look more directly into the phone. Since the Face ID feature uses a smaller portion of your face to unlock the phone, people with glasses would also be able to use the new feature.

Besides this, Apple is also adding 37 new emojis in the latest update. The new lot will feature lip-biting emoji, salute emoji, hands forming heart shape emoji, and options for pregnant women.

Also read: Apple defeats copyright lawsuit over racially diverse emoji