Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey review

While Apple is known for its gadgets, it is also one of the few companies that build its software platforms. Its hardware is fundamentally a showcase of its software. It is a yearly cycle, with all the platforms being announced at WWDC in June.

In 2021, the changes at first glance aren’t theatrical. Still, after spending around a month with iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 and a couple of days with macOS Monterey — I have found Apple’s tweaks impressive minimalistic and modern. It is all done smartly, and even the beta versions of these operating systems work fluidly.

iOS 15

iOS 15 is all about finesse and adding features that have become increasingly relevant because of the pandemic.

For instance, there are a ton of improvements to FaceTime. A lot has been made that now it gets links which means that it can be used by users who don’t own Apple devices on Android and Windows from the web browser.

It is a big deal, and while the implementation isn’t ideal, the fact that it works is a massive deal as it allows FaceTime to better compete with Microsoft Teams, Zoom or Google Meet.

Other features make FaceTime better, like noise cancellation for better audio, spatial audio so that it works better with AirPods and even a grid view. And yes, all these features also work on the iPad and Mac now.

SharePlay is a new feature that allows one to play content while running FaceTime at the same time. Its part of the pandemic-induced continuum enables people to watch content together while being physically away from each other.

As of now, some essential apps like Netflix and YouTube haven’t enabled it — but if you’re watching Apple TV+, yes, it works pretty well. It works with even Apple Music.

Apple has also put a giant “focus” on getting you back some time in your life. Its new “focus” feature in iOS 15 allows you to expand the DND feature giving it contextual awareness dynamically.

Instead of it being a global mute, it seeks to understand what you are doing and then share notifications just specific to the task at hand. For instance, if you’re working, it will start based on the clock and mute everything apart from your email, calendar, work chat app and work contacts.

Similarly, if you are driving, you will only have to access certain apps like Maps. On-device machine learning has been a thing for Apple for a while, and this feature leverages it understanding what apps you’re using. It also has its widget, a morning summary feature, and third-party developers can use all these.

Apple has overhauled the Safari browser across its platforms — and in iOS 15, its new design makes it prettier but somewhat harder to use for people who are used to the classic Safari look and feel. There is an emphasis on one-handed use as the URL bar has moved to the bottom.

It now supports a litany of swipe-based gestures so that you can do many tasks with a single hand. It also gets support for extensions through the App Store, which will be very handy.

Apple Maps gets a huge update, making it more intuitive from a navigation point of view or as a new immersive 3D interface that is being slowly rolled out to select cities. For India, while there aren’t significant features, the new user interface makes things easier.

Generally, bit by bit Apple Maps has become quite usable in urban India, though still highly unadvisable to plan a road trip using it in India.

There is a live OCR feature within the camera which could be one of the handiest features Apple has deployed. You point the camera at anything that has text, and a small UI element will pop up for OCR, and you can copy and paste that text. If you clicked a photo and or, for that matter, have an image or screenshot, you can activate this feature and copy and paste the text. Of my, this helps make things productive.

Apple has implemented this beautifully and embedded a Google lens like capability within the file to understand what’s in the frame. It doesn’t have the data that Google has, so it is not as accurate but very well integrated on a system level than being yet another app.

Generally, across the board, the UI elements have been made larger, with contacts now having circular picture elements and notifications cleaned up quite a bit. It isn’t perfect, but it feels like a change to iOS 15, and it feels modern with updating most of the core apps.

iPad OS 15

Apple’s update for the iPad is a rather timid one considering the monstrous hardware upgrade it has blessed the iPad with. The M1 chip represents a dramatic upgrade in the iPad’s capabilities, especially now that it is in the same RAM class with up to 16GB being offered. Discretely, Apple has also removed limitations for apps that could only use up to 5GB RAM. That’s an indicator that we could be seeing more potent applications.

But what we have in the interim is a slick multitasking system far more elegant than the one tricky gesture-based system that debuted with iPad OS. In addition to this, many iOS 15 additions make their way to the iPad like the new Safari browser, widgets that came to the iPhone in 2020 and updated apps like Notes which are now insanely more useful.

One of the improvements that Apple has made is by adding a “quick notes” like feature. Seemingly it has been borrowed from Samsung’s Galaxy Note line of devices. It pops up from the corner of the display or via a keyboard shortcut, and boom, you can be jotting down notes either using the Apple pencil or the keyboard or using touch. It is highly convenient; in fact, I wrote most of this article in the iPadOS and macOS versions of the app.

Apple has refined other things as well — for instance; the email app gets a decent upgrade, you get all the FaceTime additions to the iPad. Apple Maps also lights up brilliantly on the iPad for the first time alongside an all-new weather app that provides a lot of detailed information.

It is there as well on iOS 15 on the iPhone, and basically, a rebranding of the Dark Sky app Apple acquired a couple of years ago. Generally, the iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 make things better for users who want to be productive using their Apple gadgets.

macOS Monterey

When one thinks of productivity and Apple , the first thing that comes to mind is macOS. It is the operating system that fathered the graphical user interface concept, which Windows also adopted.

If 2020 (macOS Big Sur) represented a massive architectural change enabling support for ARM and the M1 processors, the latest version ( macOS Monterey) is about building on top of the solid foundations laid out last year. I have only been testing it for a week, though.

So yes, you get all the tweaks to the apps that I have spoken about in iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. The apps that get the updates are FaceTime, Messages, Apple Maps, notes, and Safari (with a huge update).

Besides, you’ll get some new tricks that will make macOS Monterey the operating system of choice for productivity. It also has dollops of visual tweaks, making the operating system feel more modern, even though the core UI is now almost 40 years old.

Apple continues the masterful art of keeping something so familiar over the years while also ensuring it remains modern from the inside and outside. But on its web browser, Safari, Apple is not held back by any maxims.

It is a bold visual reimagining of Safari, making it less cluttered, despite the addition of eye candy. The URL bar is now merged in with your tabs, giving you more browsing space, but toggling through the tabs can be a bit of a pain. The UI is riddled with rounded corners, and with one click, you can expose the webpage’s full address.

Then there is the addition of “Tab Groups” — so you could have multiple tabs open, for example, in my case, Google docs, the cms of the website and a couple of product pages which can be combined to form a work tab group. There is also a new proxy service for Safari that comes as part of iCloud, which makes browsing private.

Perhaps, the coolest new feature is “Universal Control”. You need to be on an M1 Mac to enable this feature alongside an iPad. It is an extension of the continuity feature, but what it does is that it extends the workspace to the other screen that you on your side.

Say, for instance, you’re working on a document, and you slide the cursor to the edge of the screen. When you slide it further, the next thing you know, the cursor is now on the iPad. You can drag and drop and move around things screens.

It is one of those peak Apple things that, at least for now, no one else can replicate. In more ways than one, of course, it is an extension of the sidecar, a feature that allows designers mostly to use the iPad as an extra screen and enable touch via it on the Mac.

One of the things Apple has improved on macOS is casting using AirPlay. While testing this, I felt the full power of this system as one of the other gadgets I am reviewing is the 2021 Apple TV 4K. And it is hooked up with 6 HomePods, so this is a fully Apple setup. And now you can cast freely, just the way you can on Android.

Apple is also bringing the shortcuts feature to the Mac, which will eventually replace the Automator function. Again, this is another example of the Mac learning from the iPhone and then making life easier for users.

Overall, the grand theme with all three of Apple’s key operating systems is simplicity, minimalism, refinement; a flex of its ecosystem of hardware technologies that are unique to its products.

For sure, these updates make the walls around Apple’s prophetic walled garden taller, but those who are inside it aren’t going to be complaining. The issues will be for the ones outside of this walled garden as it is now harder for them to climb in — those features like FaceTime are coming to everyone, albeit in a crippled way.

Additionally, I noticed it was even from the developer preview stage, and these updates were very stable. And the public beta has made things better. However, it is still not meant for someone who doesn’t need to review products or isn’t a tech enthusiast who knows their way around issues.