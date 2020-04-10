Technology
Apple iOS 14 likely to let users try apps without installing them
Updated : April 10, 2020 09:41 PM IST
A new API referred to as "Clips" in iOS 14 code would enable users to scan a QR code linked to an app and then interact with content from that app via a floating card on the screen, reports 9To5Mac.
Apple may be testing the new app previews with OpenTable, Yelp, DoorDash, Sony's PS4 Second Screen app and YouTube.
iOS 14 is also expected to include updates to iCloud Keychain, a new list view for the home screen, a new fitness app, and more.