Apple introduces over-ear AirPods Max for Rs 59,900

Apple on Tuesday has launched AirPods Max with an over-ear design that can automatically detect when they are on a user's head using the optical and position sensors.

In terms of design, the AirPods Max is wrapped in a knit mesh canopy along with a stainless steel headband frame. Apple said each ear cushion uses "acoustically engineered memory foam" and has an Apple Watch like Digital Crown for volume control, to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and even activate Siri.

Under the ear cups sits the Apple-designed H1 chip, which Apple claims uses computational audio to enhance audio quality. The listening experience on the AirPods Max includes adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and spatial audio.

Adaptive EQ

Adjusts the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real time

Active Noise Cancellation

Each ear cup features three outward-facing microphones to detect environmental noise, while one microphone inside the ear cup monitors the sound reaching the listener’s ear. Using computational audio, noise cancellation continuously adapts to the headphone fit and movement in real time.

Transparency Mode

This mode lets users simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around them. Switching between active noise cancellation and transparency mode can be done with a single press using the noise control button.

Spatial Audio

This mode packs in dynamic head tracking to place sounds virtually anywhere in a space for an immersive, theatre like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos.

Apple said the AirPods Max will last you up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.