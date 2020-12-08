Technology Apple introduces over-ear AirPods Max for Rs 59,900 Updated : December 08, 2020 09:54 PM IST Under the ear cups sits the Apple-designed H1 chip, which Apple claims uses computational audio to enhance audio quality. AirPods Max come in five colors, including space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink and will be available starting December 15. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.