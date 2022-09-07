Apple introduces a new Watch Ultra along with the Watch Series 8 and a second gen Watch SE

By Pihu Yadav

Mini With the Watch Series 8 Pro — a more rugged wearable aimed at extreme sports users — Apple seems to be directly taking on Garmin in the core sports wearables space.

Apple on Wednesday, for the first time ever, released three models of the Watch simultaneously — a Watch SE (second generation), the Watch Series 8, and the Watch Ultra

.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will feature new updates, the most notable and anticipated being the temperature sensor that Apple claims can help detect changes as little as 0.1 degrees. The sensor also helps with better Cycle Tracking and detecting possible ovulation.

The new Watch also comes with Crash Detection that works with almost all types of vehicles including passenger vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks. It is also said to have a battery life of 18 hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours on low power mode. The Watch Series 8 cellular model will also support international roaming.

Both the Watch Ultra and the Watch Series 8 will be powered by the S8 chipset. However, the S8 is nearly identical to the chipset powering the Series 7, which in itself was barely an improvement over the S6 that powered the Series 6. Now, whether this is due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, or whether Apple has hit a plateau in terms of chip efficiency is anyone's guess.

Prices of the new Apple Watch

Model Starting Price Watch SE (2nd Gen) $249 Watch Series 8 $399 Watch Ultra $799

The Watch Ultra features a larger 49mm display with sapphire crystal, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, 36 hours of battery life and a heftier and rugged case made from aerospace-grade titanium. The watch will also have 2000 nits of brightness, a more accurate GPS and a depth gauge for divers. However, how many takers it will have at this price point remains to be seen.

The Ultra also introduces an action button that can instantly begin workouts or be used to mark segments, complementing the new Track running experience, which automatically provides the ultimate pacing and distance estimates for runners at a track.

The Watch will only be available in the cellular version.

The new Apple Watch SE is reportedly 30 percent bigger screen than the Watch Series 3 and 20 percent faster than before.

Since 2015, when Apple released the first Apple Watch to mixed reviews. In the years since, Apple has refined the wearable to such an extent that right now, the Apple Watch is a robust health and fitness tracker that also can monitor your body's vitals. In fact, the Apple Watch's ECG feature has been certified by the US FDA.

The original Apple Watch landed a spot on TIME’s Best 25 Inventions of 2014 and Mashable even called it “the breakout star of wearable tech”. Another device from Apple that started out as a standout product, until the launch of Apple Watch SE in 2020, a more affordable version of the premium smartwatch that was basically the Apple Watch Series 4 with a few upgrades.