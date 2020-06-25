Technology By dumping Intel, Apple is embarking on a bold plan that has its origin in Steve Jobs' vision Updated : June 25, 2020 08:57 PM IST Apple’s historic announcement of moving away from Intel’s x86 based microprocessors for its Mac line of personal computers was a long time coming. Its genesis lies in a 2008 move by the late Steve Jobs that aimed to establish its own competence in making processors. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply