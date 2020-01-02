Technology
Apple inks deal with UK chip maker it earlier fought with
Updated : January 02, 2020 10:20 AM IST
Both the companies were earlier in a dispute over GPU designs that Apple licenses from Imagination for its iOS devices.
Apple will have access to a wider range of Imagination's intellectual property in exchange for license fees.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more