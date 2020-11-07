Technology Apple India net profit zooms 253% in FY20 to Rs 926 crore Updated : November 07, 2020 07:15 PM IST Counterpoint Research has projected that Apple will sell over a million iPhones in the country during the current festive quarter. Counterpoint's latest report shows that Apple pipped OnePlus in the premium smartphone segment (above Rs 30,000) in India in the September quarter. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.