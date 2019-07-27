Apple hired contractors to hear users' conversations: Report

Apple, which repeatedly takes a dig at Android over privacy, is now allegedly paying contractors to listen to the recorded conversations of its virtual assistant Siri.

"According to a former contractor at the company, Siri interactions are sent to workers who listen to the recording and are asked to grade it for a variety of factors, like whether the request was intentional or a false alarm that accidentally triggered Siri, or if the response was helpful," The Verge reported on Friday.

This comes weeks after the iPhone-maker took a swipe at arch rival and Internet giant Google by putting up a billboard reading "Were in the business of staying out of yours", right next to Sidewalk Labs' new headquarters in Toronto.

However, Apple's system may also be more concerning for a few reasons, like the pervasiveness of Apple products.