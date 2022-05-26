Apple hikes pay budget by 45% for US workers, hourly pay to rise to $22

Apple Inc is raising the overall compensation budget for its US employees amid broadening inflationary pressures and a push for unionization, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22, or higher based upon the market, a 45 percent increase from 2018 levels, WSJ said, citing an internal email. The change in compensation comes as some current and former workers have criticized the company's working conditions online last year.

Workers at its Atlanta store had filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first US store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.