Apple has reportedly locked in iPhone 14 design and specs; what we know so far

Apple is reportedly running tests on its 2022 iPhone lineup, with the upcoming premium smartphones' design and specs locked in, according to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, who wrote a recent briefing note to 9to5Mac.

According to the 9to5Mac report, Apple is now conducting engineering validation tests on the iPhone 14. These EVTs are run on the first engineering prototype of new phones indicating that the design and specs have been locked in.

Some of the new iPhones could feature a titanium frame and redesigned speaker and microphone grilles. The new models are expected to look the same as the iPhone 13 models with a flat-edged simple design. However, these models are also likely to have a thicker camera bump to accommodate the rumoured new 48MP primary sensor.

The iPhone 14 is also rumoured to eliminate the notch with circular and pill-shaped cut-outs for the front camera and Face ID sensor array.

The Pro line-up -- 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max -- are is likely to be powered by the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip, while the base iPhone -- the 6.1-inch 14 and the rumoured 6.7-inch Max -- are likely to be powered by thge current generation A15 Bionic.

For the 2023 iPhone line-up, Jeff Pu says there’s still a high chance that Apple will launch a periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with 5x optical zoom--the camera had been initially rumoured for the iPhone 14 Pro series. Apple had run into design patent issues previously with its camera setup. Apple may continue to work on its solution or license the technology from other manufacturers such as Samsung.

According to the analyst, despite the changes, the starting price of the iPhone 14 will be unchanged. It'll be interesting to see how much Apple will charge for the supposed iPhone 14 Max, which is a brand new model.

Jeff Pu said that Apple could release 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED iPad models in 2024. Earlier, South Korean publication, The Elec and analyst Ross Young also reported that the 2024 iPad Pro models would feature OLED panels.

All of these are rumours, speculation or at best, educated guesswork, so take it with the appropriate amount of salt. The only way we will know if when Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage later this year to take the wraps of the new iPhone. Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 14 models on the second Tuesday or Wednesday in September, in line with previous launches.