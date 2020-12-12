Technology Apple, Google ban location tracing software X-Mode Social Updated : December 12, 2020 11:57 AM IST X-Mode works by giving developers code to put into their apps, known as an SDK, which tracks users' location and then sends that data to X-Mode, which sells it. A review by Apple found 100 apps made by 30 developers contained X-Mode's software. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.