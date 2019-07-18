Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emoji
Updated : July 18, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all.
There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.
Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more