#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Smart Living

Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emoji

Updated : July 18, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all.
There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.
Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed.
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emoji
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why

More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why

Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings

Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings

Yes Bank Q1: Need capital for growth, not to fix balance sheet, says CEO Ravneet Gill

Yes Bank Q1: Need capital for growth, not to fix balance sheet, says CEO Ravneet Gill

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV