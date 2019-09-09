Apple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China
Updated : September 09, 2019 01:35 PM IST
Apple Inc and manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Co Ltd on Monday rebutted allegations of lapses in people management levelled by a non-profit monitor of worker rights, though confirmed they employed too many temporary workers.
The response comes after China Labor Watch on Monday issued a lengthy report accusing the two companies of breaching numerous Chinese labour laws, including one barring temporary staff from exceeding 10 percent of the total workforce.
Apple also said it discovered interns at a supplier facility had worked overtime at night, violating company policy, and that "this issue has been corrected." It said the interns worked overtime voluntarily and were properly compensated.
