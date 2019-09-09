#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Apple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China

Updated : September 09, 2019 01:35 PM IST

Apple Inc and manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Co Ltd on Monday rebutted allegations of lapses in people management levelled by a non-profit monitor of worker rights, though confirmed they employed too many temporary workers.
The response comes after China Labor Watch on Monday issued a lengthy report accusing the two companies of breaching numerous Chinese labour laws, including one barring temporary staff from exceeding 10 percent of the total workforce.
Apple also said it discovered interns at a supplier facility had worked overtime at night, violating company policy, and that "this issue has been corrected." It said the interns worked overtime voluntarily and were properly compensated.
Apple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV