Apple fixes two security flaws in its iOS 16.5.1 update for iPhone users

Apple has released a critical update for iPhone users after addressing two security flaws. The company rolled out the iOS 16.5.1 update and now it can be downloaded by the iPhone users.

As per a report by The Washington Post, the security flaws had been used to exploit iPhones in Russia and Apple says they may have been actively exploited by hackers as well. The vulnerabilities were first detected and flagged by Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

According to Kaspersky, the hackers sent an iMessage with a malicious attachment to infect the user’s device and run a code without needing the message to be seen. Sharing more details, the cybersecurity firm said that the malicious code had 24 commands, which aimed to extract passwords from Apple’s Keychain, monitor locations, and modify or export files.

The firm further noted that the infection disappeared when users switched off their phones and turned them on again, which experts say users should do at regular intervals.

Also, Apple’s optional Lockdown Mode was able to block the attacks.

In its release notes, Apple said that the company was made aware of the two flaws. The first flaw is a kernel vulnerability with which an app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Further, the second flaw was a WebKit vulnerability that could allow maliciously crafted web content to executing code, which Apple says has been actively exploited as per a report received by the company.

Apple claims the two vulnerabilities have been fixed in the latest update.

Who can use iOS 16.5.1 update and how to download it?

As per the release note, the update is available for all iPhones including iPhone 8 and above.

To download the update, iPhone users can go to Settings > General, and then tap Software Update.

Apple is also planning to roll out the iOS 17 software update this fall.

As per a CNET report, the most recent models will be accommodated in the update including Standard, models of the iPhone 11, 12, 13, and 14 and the older iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, along with the second generation or later iPhone SE.

However, the iPhone X, first-generation iPhone SE, and older models will not support iOS 17.