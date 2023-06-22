CNBC TV18
Apple fixes two security flaws in its iOS 16.5.1 update for iPhone users

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023

The update is available for all iPhones including iPhone 8 and above. To download the update, iPhone users can go to Settings > General, and then tap Software Update. According to Apple, the security flaws may have been actively exploited by hackers.

Apple has released a critical update for iPhone users after addressing two security flaws. The company rolled out the iOS 16.5.1 update and now it can be downloaded by the iPhone users.

As per a report by The Washington Post, the security flaws had been used to exploit iPhones in Russia and Apple says they may have been actively exploited by hackers as well. The vulnerabilities were first detected and flagged by Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
According to Kaspersky, the hackers sent an iMessage with a malicious attachment to infect the user’s device and run a code without needing the message to be seen. Sharing more details, the cybersecurity firm said that the malicious code had 24 commands, which aimed to extract passwords from Apple’s Keychain, monitor locations, and modify or export files.
