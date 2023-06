Apple fixes two security flaws in its iOS 16.5.1 update for iPhone users

The update is available for all iPhones including iPhone 8 and above. To download the update, iPhone users can go to Settings > General, and then tap Software Update. According to Apple, the security flaws may have been actively exploited by hackers.

Apple has released a critical update for iPhone users after addressing two security flaws. The company rolled out the iOS 16.5.1 update and now it can be downloaded by the iPhone users.

As per a report by The Washington Post, the security flaws had been used to exploit iPhones in Russia and Apple says they may have been actively exploited by hackers as well. The vulnerabilities were first detected and flagged by Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.