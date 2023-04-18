Watch | Apple's first store in India is now open and CEO Cook opens the doors to welcome customers

hometechnology NewsWatch | Apple's first store in India is now open and CEO Cook opens the doors to welcome customers

By CNBC-TV18 Apr 18, 2023 12:46 PM IST (Published)
Chief executive Tim Cook opened the doors of the store located in a mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district exactly at 11 AM to welcome the first set of customers.

After a quarter of a century of conducting business in India through partners, the renowned consumer tech brand Apple has finally opened its first retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday

At precisely 11 am, CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the store in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district, welcoming the initial wave of customers.
Donning a black t-shirt and grey pants alongside retail senior VP Deirdre O'Brien, Cook entered the bustling foyer to pose for the media before inviting customers into the store.
As the store's 100-odd employees along with company executives from other parts of the world cheered, Cook welcomed about a dozen-odd customers for seven minutes before going back into the store.
Excitement levels were already very high over the last fortnight since the company announced the opening of the store, and many fans had been queuing up at the mall since morning to be among the first ones to shop at the store.

Cook posed for selfies with the customers and exchanged quick pleasantries before welcoming them into the store located inside the Jio World Drive mall.
The launch of the Mumbai store will be followed by opening of another retail outlet in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday.
-With agency inputs
