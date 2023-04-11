Apple’s first retail store to open in Mumbai on April 18, next outlet coming up in Delhi: Check details

Apple has also announced a special ‘Today at Apple’ series named ‘Rising Mumbai’ ahead of the BKC store launch.

Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple officially announced on Tuesday that it will open the doors of its first two stores in India soon. The first one is Apple BKC, which will open on April 18 in Mumbai, and the second store is Apple Saket in Delhi, which will open on April 20.

When will the stores open?

The Apple BKC store is set to open at 11 am on April 18, and the Apple Saket store will open its doors to customers at 10 am on April 20.

Apple has announced that starting from April 20, customers will be able to visit the stores and explore Apple’s latest product line-up, find creative inspiration, and get personalised service and support from the company’s specialists, creatives, and geniuses.

Saket Store details

The Apple Saket store features a unique design that has been created by taking inspiration from Delhi’s several gates which signify the city’s past.

“Hello, New Delhi. We are getting ready to open the doors to our first store in the capital. We can’t wait to see what colourful creativity you will bring to Apple Saket,” Apple wrote on its website making the announcement.

The company has also created a special wallpaper around the Apple Saket store which can be downloaded by the customers. A special playlist created around New Delhi will also be available on Apple Music.

BKC Store details

The design of the Apple BKC store is inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art. The design inspiration which is exclusive to Mumbai includes colourful interpretations of the decals of the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi combined with the products and services of Apple.

It also features a bright classic Apple greeting the customers with “Hello Mumbai”.

Today at Apple: Mumbai Rising session

Apple has announced a special ‘Today at Apple series’ named “Mumbai Rising” which will run starting from the opening day throughout the summer.

The series was launched with the aim to bring visitors, local artists, and creatives together to offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai.

‘Today at Apple’ is a part of Apple's in-store experience which the company regularly organises in its retail outlets across the world.