Excitement builds as Delhi gears up for its first Apple Store

Apple is gearing up for the launch on April 20 and a closed curtain-raiser event on April 19.

Apple’s first retail store in Delhi — and second in the country — will open its gates to customers on April 20 at 10 am onwards. The store is likely to be spread over 10,000 sqft in Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall in Saket.

According to the mall authorities, the launch day will see five percent more footfall than regular days at the mall.

At the moment, the only teaser that one can see in the mall is a beautiful facade inspired by Delhi’s heritage gates. The barricade has a QR code, which the customers can scan to get updates about the upcoming store and products. The code also lets customers download the Apple Saket wallpaper and access specially curated music based on the sounds of Delhi on Apple Music.

Talking about the Apple store opening, Lakshay Chopra, a YouTuber who runs the Apple in India channel, told CNBC-TV18, “Apple’s first retail store in Delhi is very exciting for us. We have heard stories and watched so many videos of people across the globe raving about the infrastructure in these stores. Finally, we will be able to experience it. I have heard that there is a genius bar also in this store and I am very excited to see all of that. I create content specifically related to Apple products and it is very exciting that the retail store is finally in our city.”

Sources also told CNBC-TV18 that the store has been built with a total cost of approximately Rs 150 crore and will have engineers and technology experts to educate customers about Apple products and their usage.

People of all ages are looking forward to Apple finally coming to Delhi with its retail store but for college students, this is a fun group activity. “We are planning to come for the launch with our friends. Even after that, we would like to come and experience the products and the store since our college is close by. We are specifically excited that the store will have all colours and variants of Apple products now and we will not have to wait for months to get our favourite colours in the products,” said college students Prachi and Shivam.

Just like the Apple retail store in Mumbai’s BKC, the Delhi retail store will also let customers explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag.

Apple is gearing up for the launch on April 20 and a closed curtain-raiser event on April 19.