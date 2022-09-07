Summary

Apple Event 2022 LIVE Updates: It's here: arguably the biggest tech event of the year — the launch of new iPhones — is upon us. In just a short while, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage in a pre-recorded video and kick off the proceedings. Set for launch are four new iPhones, expected to be named iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside the iPhones, Apple will launch three new models of the Apple Watch — the second generation SE, the Series 8 and supposedly a Series 8 Pro, a more rugged and hardy version to take on the likes of Garmin in the core athletics space. Also expected, but unlikely in our opinion, are the second generation of AirPods Pro. Apple's wildly successful Truly Wireless Earbuds were released in 2019 and haven't since been refreshed.