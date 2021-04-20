Apple Event 2021 highlights: 11-in and 12.9-in iPad Pros, 24-in M1 iMac, Purple iPhone 12 launched

Where and how to watch Apple's Spring Loaded event

Apple is all set to hold its first big media event of 2021, “Spring Loaded”, on Tuesday, April 20 with the tech giant expected to unveil its new iMac computers, rumoured to be powered by the company's latest in-house M1 chips, AirTags tracking accessories, upgraded iPads and iPhones besides offering a series of updates for its tablets.

Where to watch?

As part of its all-digital announcement strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms from Apple’s campus at Cupertino in California, US. The virtual event will start at 10:30 pm Indian time on April 20.

