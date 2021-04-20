Apple Event 2021 highlights: 11-in and 12.9-in iPad Pros, 24-in M1 iMac, Purple iPhone 12 launched

WIth that it's a wrap to the LIVE updates from Apple's Spring Loaded 2021 Event. For more news, views and updates stayed tuned to CNBCTV18.com. Have a good night.
Apple introduces new iPhone 12 in purple
Apple announces 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with chip from desktop computers
Apple will release new iPads using the company’s M1 chip, in 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The iPad Pro 11-inch starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch starts at $1,099. Previously, iPads used A-series chips, which power the company’s iPhones. Apple says it is the most powerful tablet in the market. It includes an improved USB-C connector that will allow the iPad to connect to higher-resolution monitors and download images from a camera more quickly. The new iPad Pro also has an improved screen using an array of LEDs that is brighter and has better color resolution than previous screens, using a technology called Mini-LED.
New iMacs launched in multiple fun colors
Apple announced the latest iMac in multiple bright colours inbuilt with the custom M1 silicon. Yes, there's no Intel processor. The desktops have a much slimmer aluminum design. The come in red, blue, purple, orange, yellow, and green colour variants. The iMac comes with a 24-inch built-in display and an improved videoconferencing camera that can record 1080p video in low light. Apple’s first iMacs, released 20 years ago, also came in different colors. Apple's Navpreet Kaloty showcased the new 1080p FaceTime camera on the new iMac and said that the ISP on the M1 SoC can intelligently improve colours, shadows, noise and a dynamic range on video feed to improve conference quality. The entry level model costs $1299.
Apple TV 4K with upgrade to Siri remote launched
The Apple TV 4K now gets the A12 Bionic, which allows to play high frame-rate HDR clips. The upgraded Siri remote gets the classic old iPod click-wheel. The Apple TV 4K with the new Siri Remote costs $179 (Rs 13,500) and $199 (Rs 15,000). AirPlay has also been upgraded to support high frame-rate HDR videos. The new season of Ted Lasso will be released on July 23.
Apple launches AirTags to track all devices using your iPhone
Apple has launched AirTags that are tiny tracking tiles with Bluetooth support to help iPhone users track lost items. iPhone users will be able to find all devices via the Find My app. The tiny device -- AirTags -- have a built-in chip that allow users to connect them to an iPhone, relaying the position of devices that AirTags are attached to.
Apple launches new podcast subscriptions
Apple CEO Tim Cook launched new Podcast subscriptions that will offer ad-free experience and will incorporate high quality content. The company is redesigning its podcast app to help boost discovery.
Tim Cook says Apple Card is most successful credit card launch
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says the Apple Card is "the most successful credit card launch, ever". It will offer add-on accounts for spouses and partners, but with a Apple touch – the add-on will not be credit-invisible. They call it Apple Card Family.
Apple CEO Tim Cook reiterates company's efforts to be carbon neutral
Apple is proud to be carbon neutral & by 2030 our products and manufacturing will be too. We take a new step today with a $200M fund to invest in working forests, one of nature’s best tools to remove carbon.
Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: New iPad Pro to sport mini-LED display technology
The new iPad Pro expected to be launched at the the Apple Spring Loaded Event is expected to come with mini-LED display technology. It will offer higher power efficiency and lower risk of burn-in. It is rumoured to be brighter, but has the same benefits as an OLED display. As far as design is concerned, there sin't much change. Reports suggest that it will be virtually identical to the 2020 model.
Apple Spring Loaded LIVE Updates
With a just under an hour left for the Apple Spring Loaded event to begin, tech experts are expecting the company to unveil a new iPad Pro, new iMacs and the Apple AirPods 3, apart from AirTags. Fans are also expecting a revamped Apple TV 4K to be announced today. Reports suggest that the updated Apple TV streaming box could be launched. Apple TV could add support for 120Hz display technology and a new remote that supports Find My app.
Where and how to watch Apple's Spring Loaded event
Apple is all set to hold its first big media event of 2021, “Spring Loaded”, on Tuesday, April 20 with the tech giant expected to unveil its new iMac computers, rumoured to be powered by the company's latest in-house M1 chips, AirTags tracking accessories, upgraded iPads and iPhones besides offering a series of updates for its tablets.
Where to watch?
As part of its all-digital announcement strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms from Apple’s campus at Cupertino in California, US. The virtual event will start at 10:30 pm Indian time on April 20.
Here's what to expect from Apple's Spring Loaded event
Tech major Apple will host the “Spring Loaded” event, its first media event of 2021, in Apple Park, Cupertino, CA. The event will start at 10:30 PM (IST) on April 20 and will be live-streamed on multiple platforms including the official Apple events website. Some details of the event had been leaked by Siri recently, but the details of the products to be unveiled have been kept under wraps. However, tipsters and speculators have been working hard to guess what is expected from the event. Here is what we are expecting the tech giant to unveil on Tuesday.
