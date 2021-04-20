  • SENSEX
Apple Event 2021 highlights: 11-in and 12.9-in iPad Pros, 24-in M1 iMac, Purple iPhone 12 launched

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 20, 2021 11:41 PM IST

event highlights

Apple Spring Loaded Event highlights: Apple announces array of products. From 11-in and 12.9-in iPad Pros, 24-in M1 iMac, Purple iPhone 12 and AirTags, check out all the devices that would hit the market

