"Time Flies", Apple's most-sought launch event is officially underway and the online-only event is expected to focus on iPads and Apple Watches. It is unlikely that a new iPhone or a MacBook would be launched today, but fans can expect a couple of Apple Watches, a redesigned iPad Air and an affordable HomePod.

Here are LIVE Tweets from CNCB-TV's Megha Vishwanath. Read on for more.

Apple has set the virtual stage for it's September event, But instead of the iPhones taking the limelight, today's event will be all about iPad and the Apple Watch. Don't worry, rumours have it that the iPhone will arrive in October this year, another first for Apple.

At this event we’re expecting not one, but two new Apple Watches -- Series 6 and a new budget-variant of the Watch. Apple might also announce a new variant the iPad Air, which may be inspired by the iPad Pro line-up.