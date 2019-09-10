Apple Event 2019: Tim Cook expected to unveil iPhones echoing last year's models
Updated : September 10, 2019 07:04 PM IST
The company's new phone models will likely mirror last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.
Apple is getting ready to roll out a Netflix-like video service that will feature a slate of original programs featuring stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jason Momoa.
