Apple beats street expectations as iPhone, services business save the day

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 5, 2023 5:13:42 AM IST (Published)

CEO Tim Cook also said that overall sales would be higher in constant currency terms, pointing to record quarterly sales in Emerging markets like Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Apple Inc., the world's most valuable company beat subdued Wall Street expectations led by a turnaround in iPhone sales and its high margin services business. Shares rose around 2 percent in after-hours trading.

However, overall sales were down 2.5 percent sequentially, marking a second straight quarterly drop - a first since the pandemic. CEO Tim Cook said that the quarter was better than they expected as the company had warned of sales dropping more than the reported number.
Apple's revenue, Earnings per Share (EPS) and revenue from the products business beat street expectations. Services business revenue, while below estimates, grew 5.5 percent year-on-year.
X