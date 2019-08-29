Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Apple: Eager to see customers at our first India retail store

Updated : August 29, 2019 02:13 PM IST

Welcoming the Narendra Modi government's decision to ease the 30 percent local sourcing norm in single-brand retail (SBRT), Apple on Thursday said it looks forward to welcoming customers at its first branded retail store in India soon.
Apple, however, said it will take some time to announce its first branded store in the country.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, who believes India is a very important market in the long-term, has emphasised on the company's plans to open its branded stores in India.
Apple: Eager to see customers at our first India retail store
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ThoughtSpot raises Rs 1,794 crore in Series-E funding, says report

ThoughtSpot raises Rs 1,794 crore in Series-E funding, says report

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV