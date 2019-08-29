Apple: Eager to see customers at our first India retail store
Updated : August 29, 2019 02:13 PM IST
Welcoming the Narendra Modi government's decision to ease the 30 percent local sourcing norm in single-brand retail (SBRT), Apple on Thursday said it looks forward to welcoming customers at its first branded retail store in India soon.
Apple, however, said it will take some time to announce its first branded store in the country.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, who believes India is a very important market in the long-term, has emphasised on the company's plans to open its branded stores in India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more