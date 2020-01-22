#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Apple dropped plan for encrypting backups after FBI complained

Updated : January 22, 2020 02:32 PM IST

It shows how much Apple has been willing to help US law enforcement and intelligence agencies, despite taking a harder line in high-profile legal disputes with the government and casting itself as a defender of its customers' information.
Apple's decision not to proceed with end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups made the FBI’s job easier.
Instead of protecting all of iCloud with end-to-end encryption, Apple has shifted to focus on protecting some of the most sensitive user information, such as saved passwords and health data.
Apple dropped plan for encrypting backups after FBI complained
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer

UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV