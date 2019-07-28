Apple dials 'Privacy 2.0' as data security takes centre stage
Updated : July 28, 2019 02:51 PM IST
To bolster its data security efforts in India, Apple on Sunday launched an out of home (OOH) privacy campaign in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai via TV, YouTube and social media platforms.
The idea is to reach out to people in the country and make them understand how data privacy has to be at the core of their devices.
