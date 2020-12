Leading e-commerce giant Flipkart has commenced the brand-specific Apple Days sale. The sale, that will continue till Friday, will allow customers to purchase a wide range of Apple products including iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE 2020 among others.

Customers can buy iPhone 11 Pro, originally priced Rs 1,06,600 for Rs 79,999. In addition, buyers can get Rs 1,750 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and credit or debit EMI transactions. Further, the Walmart owned e-commerce platform gives up to Rs 15,150 off on exchange for an old phone.

Though, the recently launched iPhone 12 series does not come with any discounts, it does come with exchange offers. Flipkart is giving up to Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards in addition to easy EMI options. The iPhone 12 Pro on the other hand comes with Rs 5000 discount. Thus the price of both devices comes down significantly to Rs 73,900 and Rs 1,14,900 respectively. Both iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max also comes with discounts as close to Rs 5000.