Technology Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint Updated : October 30, 2020 09:25 PM IST According to another research consultancy firm Forrester, Apple has already sold 4 lakh iPhones during the first week of this festive month. Pathak said Apple sold 7 lakh phones in the country during the September quarter. Apple did not respond to queries.