  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market off day's low, Nifty above 11,600
Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-September
Crude slipping a kneejerk reation, says Moody’s Vikas Halan
Rupee slumps 23 paise, settles below 74/USD level
Home Technology
Technology

Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint

Updated : October 30, 2020 09:25 PM IST

According to another research consultancy firm Forrester, Apple has already sold 4 lakh iPhones during the first week of this festive month.
Pathak said Apple sold 7 lakh phones in the country during the September quarter. Apple did not respond to queries.
Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint

Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit rises 14% QoQ to Rs 9,567 crore, revenue at Rs 1.1 lakh crore; beats estimates

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit rises 14% QoQ to Rs 9,567 crore, revenue at Rs 1.1 lakh crore; beats estimates

Future Group Vs Amazon: Future Group sets aside Rs 1,500 crore as contingency liability

Future Group Vs Amazon: Future Group sets aside Rs 1,500 crore as contingency liability

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement