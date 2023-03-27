Apple could release a USB-C version of second-gen AirPods Pro by 2023 end

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's line of accessories may include USB-C by 2024, including AirPods and Mac accessories. According to prior reports by Kuo, the fourth-generation AirPods may include a USB-C charging case and might be on sale in the second half of 2024 or the early half of 2025.

Apple is reportedly planning to release a USB-C version of the second-generation AirPods Pro.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that mass shipments of AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C can be expected in the second or third quarter of 2023.

The AirPods Pro 2 were released last year in September with a lightning port and compatibility with MagSafe, Qi and Apple Watch chargers. Other features on the TWS earphones included an updated Active Noise Cancellation, a speaker on the case to help you look for it with the Find My app, a built-in loop to attach a lanyard and more.

However, Kuo also mentions that it is not clear whether the AirPods 2 will receive more upgrades or whether the USB-C case will be sold separately. He also said that the regular AirPods 2 and 3 are not likely to receive the update.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro could feature the thinnest bezels on a smartphone

In a conversation with The Wall Street Journal last year about the European Union requiring a standardised charging port for all electronic devices, Apple’s senior VP of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak said, “Obviously, we’ll have to comply; we have no choice” which means replacing the lightning port on their devices.

Since then, rumours about the iPhone 15 receiving a USB-C charging port have been doing rounds.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's line of accessories may include USB-C by 2024, including AirPods and Mac accessories. According to prior reports by Kuo, the fourth-generation AirPods may include a USB-C charging case and might be on sale in the second half of 2024 or the early half of 2025.

Kuo’s tweet was in response to another Twitter user saying that iOS 16.4 “references new AirPods with the model number A3048 and a new AirPods case with the model number A2968”.