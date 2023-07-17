Apple could launch refreshed Macs in October with M3 chips

The tech giant launched a 15-inch MacBook Air, the first of its kind, earlier in June at its developers' conference WWDC 2023 along with the M2 Ultra-powered Macs.

Apple could launch refreshed Mac devices with the rumoured M3 chipset later this year in October, according to Mark Gurman. The tech giant launched a 15-inch MacBook Air , the first of its kind, earlier in June at its developers' conference WWDC 2023 along with the M2 Ultra-powered Macs.

“October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro,” Gurman said in his latest newsletter.

The iPad lineup is also expected to get upgrades but nothing major this year. Gurman believes that the M3 iPad Pro with an OLED screen can be expected from Apple but not until next year. An iPad Air with better specifications is also said to be in development.

Apple's transition from a 5-nanometer silicon production technique to a 3-nanometer silicon fabrication technology is expected to increase performance in the M3 chipset. For the M3 chipset, the business is expected to use TSMC's N3E 3-nanometer process.

Aside from improved performance and new AI functions, the M3 chipset will retain the same cores as the M2 chipset. Apple is also likely to go big on AI with the iPhone 15 lineup, which is expected to debut in September this year.

According to industry inside Dan Ives, the Health app “could have AI capabilities to improve data collection on heart rate, breathing and sleeping”. He also told DailyMail that there could be a dedicated App Store for AI-powered apps.

We still have a few more months before we figure out what Apple has in store for us.