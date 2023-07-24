CNBC TV18
    Apple could enhance in-store experience with instant shipping for customers

    By Pihu Yadav  Jul 24, 2023 12:11:26 PM IST (Published)

    The programme, which is reportedly called EasyPay Online Ordering internally is likely to roll out by early August as per a memo to the retail store employees.

    Apple is reportedly looking to enhance its in-store experience for its customers by allowing them to place an order and having the product shipped to them on the spot. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the salespersons at the store would be able to do so from their EasyPay point-of-sales machines.

    This could really help the company make sales if the stores are low on stock or if a customer is buying a bulky product like an iMac or the Mac Pro and does not want to carry it around with them.
    “Perhaps Apple is planning, at least in some stores, to stock fewer items and rely more on shipping. This is a trend that many retail chains have been trying in recent years. It certainly makes sense for Apple’s smaller stores, and the company already has some locations that rely on remote stock rooms,” he said.
    The programme, which is reportedly called EasyPay Online Ordering internally is likely to roll out by early August as per a memo to the retail store employees.
    The full memo reads as follows:
    We want all our customers to leave the store with exactly what they came for. And this will be easier with EasyPay Online Ordering, launching in early August. With a single bag transaction, you’ll have the option of different fulfillment methods, like shipping or personalizing a product.
    Gurman also believes that this could be an “effective strategy” to ship the upcoming Vision Pro devices, which come with customisations like headbands, light seals and prescription lens inserts. If any of these if unavailable at the store, Apple could very well miss out on a $3,500 sale. With EasyPay Online Ordering, the missing part could be easily shipped to the customer’s address.
    Apple employees currently push customers to buy the product online on a demo Mac or iPad — or occasionally the employee just does it via the web on their EasyPay device — for delivery or personalisation.
