Apple could be planning to delay mass production of its iPhone 2020 models, scheduled to release later this year. According to The Wall Street Journal, sources familiar with Apple’s production plans, revealed that the company is facing setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports suggest that the company was planning to release the its first 5G model this year. The iPhone 12 -- the expected nomenclature for the 2020 edition -- could range between 5.4 inches and 6.7-inches in size.

WSJ noted that Apple usually ramps up manufacturing of its devices in the middle of the year, aiming to achieve sufficient inventory of new models by August to meet the demand during launch in September. This is a typical cycle for the tech giant, but this year it looks like Apple could begin production a month later than usual due to manufacturing disruptions and concerns over weakening consumer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac reported that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company could stagger production and the release of upcoming devices.