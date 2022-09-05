Apple could bring back battery percentage indicator with iPhone 14 Pro

By CNBCTV18.com

Apple 's iPhone 14 Pro could bring back the battery percentage indication as it gets ready to unveil its next-generation iPhones, according to various reports.

According to MacRumors, the status bar on the iPhone 14 Pro will allegedly see some changes as a result of the increased usable space at the top of the display, the relocation of the cellular signal indicator to the left, and the reinstatement of the full-width battery status bar on the Lock Screen.

Apple currently uses a battery icon (without a percentage) as the indication on newer devices, which provides a visual depiction of how much battery life is left in your phone. Due to the shortage of space because of the notch, this feature was originally implemented in the iPhone X. To see the precise percentage, you must slide down to the Control Center.

However, as the iPhone 14 Pro is said to do away with the notch in favour of two distinct cutouts that come together to form a single, unified pill shape when the screen is turned on, there should be enough space for both the battery icon and percentage to be displayed.

The iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display will be immediately responsive to iOS 16's Lock Screen, which will also integrate alerts and display background colours and depth effects.

Meanwhile, recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a new ultra-wide camera with a bigger sensor for enhanced low light sensitivity would be included in the iPhone 14 series Pro models.

He had also said that iPhone 14 might come with its long-rumoured satellite communication feature that is likely to be used in emergencies for texting or voice services.

The company's flagship product launch event for this year will take place on September 7.