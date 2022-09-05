    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Apple could bring back battery percentage indicator with iPhone 14 Pro

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    As Apple is preparing to unveil its next-generation iPhones, a new report has indicated that the tech giant's iPhone 14 Pro may revive the battery percentage indicator.

    Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could bring back the battery percentage indication as it gets ready to unveil its next-generation iPhones, according to various reports.
    According to MacRumors, the status bar on the iPhone 14 Pro will allegedly see some changes as a result of the increased usable space at the top of the display, the relocation of the cellular signal indicator to the left, and the reinstatement of the full-width battery status bar on the Lock Screen.
    Also Read: watchOS 9: Workout Views, Medications, new watch faces and more — what to expect
    Apple currently uses a battery icon (without a percentage) as the indication on newer devices, which provides a visual depiction of how much battery life is left in your phone. Due to the shortage of space because of the notch, this feature was originally implemented in the iPhone X. To see the precise percentage, you must slide down to the Control Center.
    However, as the iPhone 14 Pro is said to do away with the notch in favour of two distinct cutouts that come together to form a single, unified pill shape when the screen is turned on, there should be enough space for both the battery icon and percentage to be displayed.
    The iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display will be immediately responsive to iOS 16's Lock Screen, which will also integrate alerts and display background colours and depth effects.
    Also Read: The next iPhone SE could resemble the discontinued XR model
    Meanwhile, recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a new ultra-wide camera with a bigger sensor for enhanced low light sensitivity would be included in the iPhone 14 series Pro models.
    He had also said that iPhone 14 might come with its long-rumoured satellite communication feature that is likely to be used in emergencies for texting or voice services.
    The company's flagship product launch event for this year will take place on September 7.
    Also Read: Apple Watch Series 8: An expensive 'Pro' model, a new chipset & more — what to expect
    The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models — a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.

    Tags

    AppleApple iPhone

