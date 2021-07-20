Apple condemns Pegasus spyware attack; says 'working tirelessly' to defend customers

Following news reports of the NSO Group hack, Ivan Krstic, Head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture spoke to CNBC-TV18 and told that Apple unequivocally condemns cyberattacks against journalists, human rights activists and others seeking to make the world a better place.

"For over a decade, Apple has led the industry in security innovation and, as a result, security researchers agree iPhone is the safest, most secure consumer mobile device on the market," he said.

"Attacks like the ones described are highly sophisticated, cost millions of dollars to develop, often have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals. While that means they are not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users, we continue to work tirelessly to defend all our customers, and we are constantly adding new protections for their devices and data," Krstic added.

In 2019 , several journalists and activists were informed by WhatsApp that their devices were compromised by Israeli spyware Pegasus. The spyware is again in the news after reports of global surveillance operations were published by prominent media organisations.

The NSO Group, an Israeli company that specialises in cyber weapons including surveillance software, has developed this spyware. The first reported activity of the spyware came in 2016 when an Arab activist received a suspicious message.