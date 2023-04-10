Apple leases 1.16 lakh square feet commercial space for 10 years for Rs 2.43 crore a month in Bengaluru

Apple has leased the seventh to ninth floors as well as parts of the fourth and sixth floors of a commercial building by Prestige Estates Projects — Prestige Minsk Square, Moneycontrol.com reported, citing the documents accessed by Propstack.

Apple has leased the seventh to ninth floors as well as parts of the fourth and sixth floors of a commercial building by Prestige Estates Projects — Prestige Minsk Square. The rent per square feet comes to Rs 195, and also Rs 16.56 lakh per month for car parking, the documents showed.

The rent commencement date was July 1, 2023, whereas the lease commencement date for the fit-outs was November 28 last year.

Mohammed Musa Sait Waqf, Apple India and Prestige Estates Projects signed the lease deed. Musa Sait Wakf, in 2017, had entered into an aggreement with the developer to build the commercial building which comprises three basements as well as 14 floors, plus the ground floor.

The rent for the leased commercial space would be increased by 15 percent after every three years. Apple can either renew the lease for three more terms of five years each, Moneycontrol.com reported.

Apple last week officially lifted the curtains off its long-awaited own branded retail store in India. At Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai, Apple unveiled the barricade of its first brick-and-mortar store there, officially announcing the impending debut of Apple BKC.

Apple has been eyeing entering the Indian market for quite some time now. In January, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said Apple Inc wanted India to account for up to 25 percent of its production from about five to seven percent now, as it continued to move its manufacturing away from China.

Apple Inc also began assembling its latest iPhone models in India in a significant break from its practice of reserving much of that for giant Chinese factories run by its main Taiwanese assemblers, a key win for the country's “Make in India” campaign.

In November last year , two government officials said Apple supplier Foxconn was planning to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, pointing to a production adjustment as it faces disruptions in China.