Apple Inc on Tuesday said that it has no interest in acquiring TikTok, denying a report that claimed that the company was considering buying the ByteDance-owned firm.

Apple told The Verge, an American technology news website, that there were no talks to buy TikTok and also added that the firm had no plans to pursue such a deal in the future as well.

Axios, citing sources outside Apple, had earlier reported that the company had expressed interest in acquiring the popular video-sharing app.

Microsoft Corp last week confirmed it was negotiating a deal to acquire TikTok, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration. Microsoft had launched social-networking products like 'Socl' or 'Who’s In' in the past.

Last week, Trump said he was planning to ban TikTok amid concerns its Chinese ownership represents a national security risk because of the personal data it handles.