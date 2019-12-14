Apple CEO Tim Cook's whirlwind tour of Asia continues, visits Thailand

Apple CEO Tim Cook continues his tour of Asia, after beginning the trip in Japan earlier in the week, this time he visited Thailand to meet developers, students and WWDC scholarship winners.

Cook was in Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday, where he met with Shot on iPhone photographers Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia.



สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19) 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/9VvWXcwEIE

Cook also spent time with two WWDC scholarship winners, and then met "studygrammer" Peanut Butter, who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on iPad."

"It made my heart sing to spend time with Thailand's WWDC scholarship winners Kiratijuta and Patcharapon. Amazing to see how your careers have taken off since WWDC! And great to meet studygrammer Peanut Butter who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on iPad. Stunning," Cook added.

Additionally, he met developers who are using Swift Playgrounds at Apple IconSiam before having food with a pair of food bloggers in Bangkok.