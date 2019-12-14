Technology
Apple CEO Tim Cook's whirlwind tour of Asia continues, visits Thailand
Updated : December 14, 2019 02:39 PM IST
Cook was in Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday, where he met with Shot on iPhone photographers Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia.
He met developers who are using Swift Playgrounds at Apple IconSiam before having food with a pair of food bloggers in Bangkok.
